Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and traded as low as $12.83. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 29,514 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

