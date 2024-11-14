Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and traded as low as $12.83. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 29,514 shares trading hands.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
