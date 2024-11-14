Cohort (LON:CHRT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.13) and last traded at GBX 998 ($12.84), with a volume of 201033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 960 ($12.35).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Cohort Stock Down 2.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Simon Walther bought 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 906 ($11.66) per share, for a total transaction of £5,417.88 ($6,971.92). 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cohort Company Profile
Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.
