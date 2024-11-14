Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 17% – What’s Next?

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose 17% on Monday . The company traded as high as $319.49 and last traded at $316.90. Approximately 15,483,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,648,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.28.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 10.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.74 and its 200-day moving average is $210.23. The company has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 3.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,194 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 155 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

