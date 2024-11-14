Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the October 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on Compagnie Financière Richemont

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.