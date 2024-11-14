Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1498 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCU traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,908. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $10.50 to $9.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

