Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1498 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CCU traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,908. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
