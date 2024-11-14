Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49.53 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $47.34 or 0.00053292 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $418.56 million and approximately $49.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Compound has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 126.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00005891 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000049 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,767.12 or 0.38009533 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,840,868 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,840,868.40280725 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.35337349 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 534 active market(s) with $61,315,045.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.