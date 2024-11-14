Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.3% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 261,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 72,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 34,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period.

VGLT opened at $56.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $54.96 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

