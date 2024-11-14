Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $129.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average is $117.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

