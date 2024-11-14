Conflux (CFX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $107.52 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $702.18 million and $107.52 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,070.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.25 or 0.00479020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00088841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00161214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00018788 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,064,457,600 coins and its circulating supply is 4,626,958,383 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,064,351,422.19 with 4,626,851,404.79 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15843696 USD and is up 9.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $111,489,692.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.