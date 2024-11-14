CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Position Increased by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CONSOL Energy worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $10,832,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $750,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $36,033,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth $3,619,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CONSOL Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CEIX stock opened at $125.09 on Thursday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61.
CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
CONSOL Energy Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
