Contrasting Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) & Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Logansport Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $27.36 million 1.54 $4.26 million $1.70 10.29 Logansport Financial $12.98 million 1.47 $1.79 million $1.79 17.43

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 13.00% N/A N/A Logansport Financial 8.31% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Logansport Financial pays out 100.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

