Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 88.8% in October

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the October 15th total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

CTSDF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 70,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,286. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

