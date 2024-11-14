Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Corning by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Corning by 21.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 578,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $51.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

