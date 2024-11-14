Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Corpay were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPAY. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPAY opened at $370.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $375.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.57.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

