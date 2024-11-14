CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.21 and a beta of 0.82.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

