Counos X (CCXX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last seven days, Counos X has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Counos X has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

Buying and Selling Counos X

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

