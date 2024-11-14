Covenant (COVN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,446.58

Covenant (COVN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Covenant has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $11,446.58 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

