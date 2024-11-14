Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Director Bradley A. Moline Sells 7,000 Shares

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) Director Bradley A. Moline sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $417,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,602.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.35. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.89 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVLG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.