Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.38 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,115. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $83.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

