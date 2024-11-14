Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $845.1 million-$845.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.4 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

