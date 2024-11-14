Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $222.52 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 46.4% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $222.52 million and approximately $125.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000456 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 392,084,779 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

