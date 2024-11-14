Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of CRTO opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,917. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,917. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $220,945.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,958.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 19.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,895,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,526,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,653,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after buying an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Criteo by 31.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 103,593 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

