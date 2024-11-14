Critical Review: Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) & GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GXO Logistics and Proficient Auto Logistics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $9.78 billion 0.74 $229.00 million $0.90 67.09 Proficient Auto Logistics $135.76 million 1.80 $7.16 million N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

90.7% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for GXO Logistics and Proficient Auto Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 2 9 0 2.82 Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.96%. Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.01%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 0.97% 10.03% 2.84% Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.