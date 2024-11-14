Cronos Price Up 84.1% Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 84.1% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and approximately $150.02 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00035810 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.