Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the October 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CPIX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 30,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.36.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

