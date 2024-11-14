Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cumulus Media Stock Performance
Shares of CMLS opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.51.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.05 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Company Profile
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
