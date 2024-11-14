Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 18,492 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 25,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 44.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 67.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $107,856,000 after purchasing an additional 339,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $134.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

