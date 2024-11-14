Curi RMB Capital LLC Acquires 50,363 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $11,452,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 155.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 63,463 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the second quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 775,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after buying an additional 64,041 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.9% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,645 shares of company stock worth $7,440,627. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

