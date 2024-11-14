Curi RMB Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Curi RMB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Nordson comprises 0.9% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Nordson worth $39,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 130.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,576.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $259.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $222.18 and a 52-week high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

