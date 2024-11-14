Curi RMB Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Curi RMB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bretton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $5,730,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $605.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $582.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

