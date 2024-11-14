Curi RMB Capital LLC Purchases 6,881 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AptarGroup worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 281.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 446.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $175.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,857.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,530,412.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,535 shares of company stock worth $6,230,324. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

