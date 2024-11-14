Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $11.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 6.3 %
CW traded down $24.18 on Thursday, reaching $361.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,041. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This represents a 26.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. This represents a 26.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
