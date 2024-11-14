CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Posts Earnings Results

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 258.79% and a negative net margin of 751.90%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of CXAI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 160,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CXApp has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

