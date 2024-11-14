CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) Posts Earnings Results

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 258.79% and a negative net margin of 751.90%. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.
CXApp Price Performance
Shares of CXAI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 160,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CXApp has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.07.
About CXApp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CXApp
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.