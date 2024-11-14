D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 819,000 shares, an increase of 264.0% from the October 15th total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 1,031,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,504. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.22 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
