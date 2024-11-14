D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,465 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

SU stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.4089 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

