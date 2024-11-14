D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,057,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,562 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 32.3% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,555,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,262 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $11,374,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in CEMEX by 12.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,014,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,089,000 after buying an additional 1,117,379 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 6,721.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 855,122 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CX. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.27.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

