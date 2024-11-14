D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $674,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $9,388,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 17.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $104.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.82. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.61. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.