Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the October 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 310,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,717. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $17.14.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

