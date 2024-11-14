Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,200 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Daktronics worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,448,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Singular Research raised Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,398.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,398.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $204,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $685.83 million, a PE ratio of 185.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.97.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

