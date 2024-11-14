Danaher (DHR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danaher (NYSE: DHR) recently:

11/6/2024 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2024 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $333.00 to $311.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $278.00 to $277.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $310.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $309.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $241.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $200.36 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.77. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Danaher Co alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.