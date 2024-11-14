Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 712.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,223. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.94. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 42.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

