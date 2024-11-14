Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 244.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,700 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.51% of Darling Ingredients worth $30,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,056,000 after buying an additional 232,583 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $14,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.9 %

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 180,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,102. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

