Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $94.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dayforce from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Shares of DAY opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,062.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,643 shares of company stock valued at $384,617 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAY. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,310,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $673,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

