Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 2,915.4% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USOY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,679. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $9.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 64.65%.

