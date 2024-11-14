Delcath Systems FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by HC Wainwright

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Delcath Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

DCTH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of DCTH opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 23.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,918 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 155.1% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

