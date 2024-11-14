Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

DELL stock opened at $134.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.