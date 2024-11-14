Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 45.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.76. 485,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,091,270. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

