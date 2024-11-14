dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

DNTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.00.

Shares of TSE:DNTL opened at C$10.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.96. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$5.34 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

