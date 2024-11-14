Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the October 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Deutsche Börse Stock Down 1.5 %
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
