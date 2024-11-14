DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

DHT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.8%.

NYSE DHT opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.51 million. DHT had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

